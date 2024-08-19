Clanfield Centre café gets exciting revamp and name change to Brewster's Café in honour of local service dog
The Clanfield Centre café in Endal Way has unveiled its new look and extended menu while also revealing its new name. The café will now be called Brewster’s Café in honour of a local service dog who was a regular patron of the café with owner Matt.
Matt passed away in 2022 and Brewster is now retired but remains a popular figure in the local community. So much so the community voted for the name out of over 100 suggestions.
Natasha Glover, Clanfield Centre Manager, said: “So many people suggested some great names, but Brewster's Café won our hearts! Brewster is one of our favourite regulars.
“Brewster’s Café is more than just a place to enjoy a coffee, it’s a community hub and a welcoming space for all – including our furry friends!”
The name change is not the only difference that customers will notice with the café also being given a new look and extended menu. The revamp has seen reupholstered benches and stylish wall tiles added.
A new ice cream freezer offers customers 12 delicious flavours while new croissants have been added with a selection of fillings including almond, pistachio, biscoff and chocolate. The menu also has a number of vegan and gluten-free options.
Brewster’s Café is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, or if you just fancy a quick coffee. Every Thursday from 2pm to 3pm, customers can enjoy a free slice of homemade cake with any hot drink purchase as part of Chatty Thursdays. Additionally, the café hosts a technology drop-in session on Mondays at 1:30 pm to assist with tech queries and offers a craft session every Monday morning from 10am to 1pm.
Community First, which runs the Clanfield Centre, offers a minibus service to the centre for people with reduced mobility or living in areas not covered by public buses. Further information can be found on the Clanfield Centre website.
