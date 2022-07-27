The summer holidays can cost parents a fortune as they try to keep up with their children’s eating habits and to keep them entertained during the six-week break.

As the cost of living crisis continues in the UK, many parents will find the holidays tough due to the expense of feeding their family, but a number of restaurants and cafés in our area are offering cheap eats for youngsters while they are off school.

Here's where kids can eat for free this summer, including Morrisons.

But where can kids eat for free or for £1 during the holidays in Portsmouth and Hampshire?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Morrisons

Victory Retail Park, Flathouse Road, Portsmouth, PO1 4QP

Morrisons are offering free kids meals this summer with every adult meal.

The offer is available all day, every day, with each adult meal over the price of £4.99 and it can be used for children under the age of 16.

Little ones can order from the kids’ menu or they can have the chilled snack pack.

As well as the meal, children will receive a piece of fruit and Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or bottle of water.

To find out more, visit the Morrisons website.

Tesco

Tesco Extra, Fratton Way, Southsea, PO4 8FD

Tesco is giving away free kids’ meals this summer - but shoppers need to be signed up to its Clubcard loyalty scheme to get the offer.

The Kids Eat Free initiative has been introduced to help struggling families during the cost of living crisis and applies to customers who purchase any item in a Tesco café between July 25 and August 26.

The offer means parents can spend as little as 60p on a piece of fresh fruit to claim one free kids meal worth up to £3.25.

To find out more, visit the Tesco website.

Bella Italia

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TA

Bella Italia is offering £1 kids meals with any adult main meal between Mondays and Thursdays during the holidays.

The offer, which is aimed at those between the ages of two and 11, is valid between 4pm and 6pm and includes up to three courses and a pressed fruit water.

The restaurant, which serves authentic Italian dishes, also has activity packs to keep your little ones entertained.

To find out more and to view the menu, see here.

Farmhouse Inns

The Langbrook Farm, 2A Langstone Road, Havant, PO9 1SA.

Kids can eat for £1 this summer at Farmhouse Inns.

Your little ones can choose between a small breakfast, a kids meal or a junior carvery and up to two children can eat with every adult purchasing a main meal or carvery.

The offer is only valid if parents have an email-exclusive voucher, which you can get by signing up to the Farmhouse Inns mailing list.

The deal runs between Mondays and Saturdays during the school holidays.

To find out more and to see the menu, click here.

Dunelm, Pausa Café

Southampton Road, Titchfield, PO14 4QL

Pausa Cafe, located in Dunelm, is offering a free kids’ main meal, two snacks and a drink for every £4 spent in the café during the holidays.

The offer is available from July 27 and more information can be found on the Dunelm website.

Beefeater / Table Table / Brewers Fayre

Kids can enjoy breakfast on the house at Brewers Fayre, Beefeater and Table Table during the six-week break.

For every adult buying a breakfast, two children under the age of 16 get to eat for free.

The unlimited breakfast at each of the venues includes eggs, sausages, bacon hash browns and black pudding.

There’s unlimited tea, coffee and juice to keep your thirst quenched until lunchtime.

Breakfast is served daily until 10.30am midweek and 11am at weekends, and it is priced at £9.50 for full English and £7.50 for continental.

To find out more and to find your closest restaurant, see here.

Asda

Asda Fareham, Speedfields Park, Newgate Lane, PO14 1TT

Asda Havant, Larchwood Avenue, Bedhampton, PO9 3QW

Kids can eat at Asda’s café for £1 every day until September 4, with no adult spend required.

Hot and cold meals are on offer, with baby food also available.

To find out more, visit the Asda website.

Hungry Horse

If you wish to take your children out for breakfast during the holidays, Hungry Horse is offering free breakfasts for kids every day between 8am and noon.

Children can choose a kids’ breakfast worth up to £2.49 for free when adults buy a breakfast dish for at least £3.49.

However, there is a minimum spend of £5.98 for the discount to apply, with a maximum of two kids’ breakfasts free per one paying adult.

To find out more and see a full list of Hampshire’s Hungry Horse pubs, click here.

Sizzling Pub and Grill

The Old Ship, 54 Marine Parade East, Lee-On-The-Solent , PO13 9BW

Sizzling Pub and Grill venues are offering a kids’ main meal for £1 during the summer holidays.

The offer is available all day from Monday to Friday.

The £1 meal offer is available with the purchase of every adult main meal bought in the same transaction.

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with the breakfast or set menu.

To find out more and to see the menu, click here.

Dobbies Garden Centre

Barton's Road, Havant , PO9 5NA

Dobbies is offering a free kids’ meal with an adult main meal this summer.

The offer includes the kids’ lunch menu or a pick ‘n’ mix meal, with a drink.

Kids can eat free daily from noon and you can find out more here.

Café Rouge

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TA

Little ones can enjoy one or two courses for £1 at Café Rouge with one adult's main meal while they are off school.

The deal is available between July 22 and August 31 from midday onwards, however, Saturdays are excluded.

To find out more, see here.

Marks and Spencer

Unit 5C Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth, PO3 5NP

Children can eat for free at any M&S café this summer.

They can get a kids' Munch breakfast or lunch for free with every £5 spent in the cafés.

The offer includes one free children's meal per transaction.