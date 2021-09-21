Greggs have launched their new autumn menu for 2021.

Popular high street food chain Greggs has launched its new autumn menu with several new seasonal treats to try.

The latest additions to their menu include vegan breakfast rolls, hash browns and autumn favourite, the pumpkin spice latte.

In 2019, Greggs went viral on social media due to the launch of its vegan sausage roll, which then saw the release of the vegan steak bake and the new vegan sausage, beans and ‘cheeZe’ melt.

Here's everything you need to know about the new autumn menu:

What's on the new menu?

The autumn menu includes seven new items for customers to try up and down the UK.

Here are all the new treats that are on offer:

Roast chicken and stuffing baguette

This lunchtime treat contains succulent chicken breast slices which are coated in a sage and onion stuffing and then covered in a rich chicken gravy.

The filling compliments the popular Greggs freshly baked baguette and is sure to be a winner for hungry tummies this autumn.

The baguette is priced at £3.20 and will be available nationwide.

Spicy chicken and red pepper soup

This autumn warmer is sure to perk you up as the weather declines this year.

The soup contains a hearty mix of chicken, onion, tomato, red pepper, celery, green beans and rice.

There is also a kick of Cajun style spices and chilli in the soup.

The spicy chicken and red pepper soup is part of the Greggs balanced choice range, meaning it can contribute to two of your five-a-day.

It is priced at £2, so a cheap and healthy alternative for lunch.

Vegan sausage breakfast roll

The new addition to the Greggs vegan range is the vegan sausage breakfast roll.

It is made with vegan Quorn™ mycoprotein sausages and is packed inside a corn topped roll.

Heinz Ketchup or HP Sauce are on offer too to compliment the breakfast item.

The breakfast roll is priced at £1.90.

Customers have been warned of rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products that contain mycoprotein.

The protein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family and is high in fibre and protein, which can cause intolerance in some people.

Vegan bacon breakfast roll

In addition to the vegan sausage breakfast roll, Greggs have also launched a bacon alternative for plant-based eaters.

It is made from smokey flavoured plant-based bacon in a corn topped roll.

The vegan bacon roll is also priced at £1.90 and will be available in more than 100 stores nationwide.

Hash browns (two pack)

To compliment the new breakfast items, the bakery chain have launched their own hash browns.

They are made from shredded potatoes which have been lightly seasoned and then fried, before being baked in store.

The pack is priced from £1.00 each or the hash browns can be added to a breakfast deal for 50p.

Sticky toffee muffin

Greggs have also launched a brand new item to the sweet treats menu.

This muffin is a take on one of the UK's most popular puddings and includes a toffee flavoured sponge with caramel fudge pieces.

There is also a gooey toffee centre.

The sticky toffee muffin is priced from £1.05.

Pumpkin spice latte

A popular autumn classic, the pumpkin spice latte, is back on the hot drinks menu this year in Greggs stores.

It combines sweet pumpkin spice with freshly grounded coffee and frothy steamed milk.

It is then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar.

Greggs coffee is made with a blend of Fairtrade Arabica and Robusta beans for those who need a coffee fix.

The pumpkin spice latte will be available from £1.95 and customers will still be able to pick up other hot drink classics such as a Cappuccino, Flat White, hot chocolate and an array of teas which are all Fairtrade certified.

When will the autumn menu be in stores?

The menu is now available to purchase in all Greggs stores nationwide.

Customers will be able to buy items in store or via click-and-collect through the Greggs Rewards app.

All items will be available whilst stocks last, so don't delay a trip to Greggs if you fancy trying the new menu!

