It’s smiles all round at a family friendly pub as it welcomes new management following temporary closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, closed its doors for a brief hiatus at the end of July, while the team worked out how to ‘best operate’ the pub.

After weeks of being closed for a ‘refresh’ and change in management, the pub opened its doors once again on August 29, with Richard and Sonia the new faces of the boozer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, has reopened under the management of Richard and Sonia. | The Hunters Inn

A spokesperson for The Hunters Inn Swanmore said: “Our new managers are named Richard and Sonia. They are local and have years of experience successfully running pubs.

“We have changed the menu to support local suppliers and focus more on quality over quantity with daily fresh specials.

“We are confident and hopeful that the management, chef, and menu updates will be enjoyed by our beloved and loyal customers.”

The Hunters Inn will continue hosting event nights including live music, bike nights and quiz evenings for customers to enjoy.