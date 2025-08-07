'We're still here': Temporarily closed pub The Hunters Inn in Swanmore to reopen with new pub manager
The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, previously made the ‘very difficult decision for the pub to temporarily stop trading’ in a bid to ‘establish how best to operate the business.’
The pub officially closed on Sunday, July 27 with no re-opening date provided, leaving a number of customers concerned it would remain closed.
However, the team at The Hunters Inn took to social media yesterday (August 6) saying the temporary closure was put in place to give the new manager a chance to ‘settle in’.
The post said: “Update from The Hunters Inn. We didn’t mean to cause a stir.... but we must admit, we’re touched to see the impact The Hunters Inn has on our local community.
“The truth is simple. The purpose of our temporary closure was to give our new pub manager time to settle in, get things just right and open the doors with a proper smile, a good chat and a cold pint... like the good ole times.
“Thank you for the passion, the heartfelt history and the feedback. We’re still here, still local.”
More updates to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.