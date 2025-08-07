A temporarily closed pub has announced it is getting to ready to reopen after undergoing a change in management.

The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, previously made the ‘very difficult decision for the pub to temporarily stop trading’ in a bid to ‘establish how best to operate the business.’

The Hunters InnPicture: Habibur Rahman

However, the team at The Hunters Inn took to social media yesterday (August 6) saying the temporary closure was put in place to give the new manager a chance to ‘settle in’.

The post said: “Update from The Hunters Inn. We didn’t mean to cause a stir.... but we must admit, we’re touched to see the impact The Hunters Inn has on our local community.

“The truth is simple. The purpose of our temporary closure was to give our new pub manager time to settle in, get things just right and open the doors with a proper smile, a good chat and a cold pint... like the good ole times.

“Thank you for the passion, the heartfelt history and the feedback. We’re still here, still local.”

More updates to follow.