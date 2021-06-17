Cured trout, asparagus and courgette | Recipe of the week

Cured trout, asparagus and courgette, by Lawrence Murphy

I’ve used cured trout but if you don’t fancy curing your own then substitute the trout for smoked salmon, giving you a wonderful starter for al fresco dining.

Ingredients, serves 6

1 side of chalk stream trout; 150g caster sugar; 100g sea salt; bunch asparagus; 2 small courgettes; 18 slices of mooli; bunch dill; juice from half a lemon; 125 ml olive oil

Method

1. Remove the bones and skin from the fish. Trim the brown coloured flesh away. Wrap in cling film and freeze for 48 hours which kills any harmful bacteria.

2. Defrost the fish.

3. Mix the salt and sugar together.

4. Lay a large sheet of cling film on the work surface and put half of this mix onto it. Spread it out to the same size as your fish.

5. Put the fish on top and then spread the rest of the salt mix over the fish.

6. Wrap completely in cling film and put on to a tray in the fridge.

7. Turn the fish over after 12 hours and then leave for another 12 hours.

8. Remove the fish from the cure and wash under a running tap.

9. Pat dry with kitchen towel. Wrap in cling film and put back in the fridge

10. Pick the dill from the stems and chop finely. Mix into the oil and lemon juice and season

11. Snap the woody bottoms from the asparagus, cut a few slices from the bottom and add to the dill mix.