'I’m sure our customers will welcome the news': Delight as The Parchment Makers bags five star hygiene rating
The Parchment Makers, in Havant, has bagged a five-star hygiene rating in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.
The pub, in Park Road North, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors and the programme aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the area.
Inspectors judge venues on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.
Mark Slingsby, pub manager, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.
“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”