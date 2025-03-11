A Wetherspoons pub in Havant is celebrating the recent outcome of its hygiene inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parchment Makers, in Havant, has bagged a five-star hygiene rating in the council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The Parchment Makers

The pub, in Park Road North, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors and the programme aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors judge venues on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.

Mark Slingsby, pub manager, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”