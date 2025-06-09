Discover my 16 favourite Portsmouth spots that dish up top-notch traditional Sunday roasts - perfect for Father's Day

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 16:17 BST

Whether you’re looking for a traditional boozer or a contemporary restaurant, the city is home to plenty of places that dish up a hearty roast.

As someone who absolutely adores a traditional Sunday roast, I think it’s only fair to share some of my favourite spots in the city that would be perfect for Father’s Day which is quickly looming (Sunday, June 15).

Smoke and Mirrors restaurant in High Street, Old Portsmouth, is a popular spot in the city and is definitely worth paying a visit if you are looking for a spot on Father's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (280125-1777)

1. Smoke and Mirrors, Old Portsmouth

Smoke and Mirrors restaurant in High Street, Old Portsmouth, is a popular spot in the city and is definitely worth paying a visit if you are looking for a spot on Father's Day. Picture: Sarah Standing (280125-1777) | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, not only comes with wonderful sea views but it also dishes up a fantastic Sunday roast.

2. The Briny, Southsea

The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, not only comes with wonderful sea views but it also dishes up a fantastic Sunday roast. | Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, is one of Portsmouth's oldest pubs and it a wonderfully cosy spot. Picture: Sarah Standing (020525-2582)

3. The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth

The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, is one of Portsmouth's oldest pubs and it a wonderfully cosy spot. Picture: Sarah Standing (020525-2582) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, is one of my top picks if you are looking for a cosy yet modern pub this Father's Day.

4. The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, is one of my top picks if you are looking for a cosy yet modern pub this Father's Day. | Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireSunday roast
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice