Our readers repeatedly rave about Fisherman's Kitchen so I jumped on the bandwagon and tried it out - here's what I thought

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST

Cod almighty. You need to pay this fish and chip shop in Southsea a visit.

As we celebrate national Fish and Chip Day (Friday, June 6) I decided to pop down to one of the city’s most popular chip shop to see what all the fuss is about.

To celebrate national Fish and Chip day I tried out one of the city's most popular spots in the heart of Southsea - This is what I thought. | Sophie Lewis

I have previously asked our readers what traditional chip shops are worth visiting - and Fisherman’s Kitchen is repeatedly named one of the best.

Of course, I had to try it out for myself and I can honestly say I was not disappointed by what was plaiced in front of me.

I ordered a portion of scampi and chips which is one of my ‘go to’ dinners from a chippy and I was fully preparing for it to be somewhat underwhelming because the shop is frequently hyped up.

Firstly, the wait time was definitely minimal which is always a positive and the staff were as nice as they could be considering the brief interaction.

After receiving my order, I ran back to my car to escape the awful June weather and had a sneak peek inside the cardboard box. I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of scampi within and, lets be honest, that’s the best bit.

I quickly got stuck in and one of the things I liked the most was that the chips, although fried, weren’t drenched in oil which is sometimes the case at chippies.

The fish was the definition of perfection with its golden coating and tender scampi - safe to say, I demolished the entire contents of the box and had absolutely no regrets.

So, there it is - I can confirm that the Fisherman’s Kitchen, in Clarendon Road, is definitely worth the hype.

