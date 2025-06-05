Cod almighty. You need to pay this fish and chip shop in Southsea a visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we celebrate national Fish and Chip Day (Friday, June 6) I decided to pop down to one of the city’s most popular chip shop to see what all the fuss is about.

To celebrate national Fish and Chip day I tried out one of the city's most popular spots in the heart of Southsea - This is what I thought. | Sophie Lewis

I have previously asked our readers what traditional chip shops are worth visiting - and Fisherman’s Kitchen is repeatedly named one of the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I ordered a portion of scampi and chips which is one of my ‘go to’ dinners from a chippy and I was fully preparing for it to be somewhat underwhelming because the shop is frequently hyped up.

Firstly, the wait time was definitely minimal which is always a positive and the staff were as nice as they could be considering the brief interaction.

After receiving my order, I ran back to my car to escape the awful June weather and had a sneak peek inside the cardboard box. I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of scampi within and, lets be honest, that’s the best bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I quickly got stuck in and one of the things I liked the most was that the chips, although fried, weren’t drenched in oil which is sometimes the case at chippies.

The fish was the definition of perfection with its golden coating and tender scampi - safe to say, I demolished the entire contents of the box and had absolutely no regrets.