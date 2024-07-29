Elation as Giggling Squid prepares to open its doors in Gunwharf Quays - here's when

The excitement is building as people get ready to flock to Giggling Squid in Gunwharf Quays.

Work has been taking place at the historic Vulcan buildings as the city prepares to welcome Giggling Squid tomorrow. The site, which was the former Loch Fyne restaurant, has been transformated into aThai venue - and the company is known for its beautiful botanical interior designs.

Gunwharf Quays has also recently welcomed the new addition of Banana Tree which is located in the former Cafe Rouge site as well as Columbia and the Vilebrequin pop-up store which will be operating until September. New Balance will also be heading to the outlet shopping venue later on this year. The new Giggling Squid will be able to sit 130 guests indoors as well as 120 outdoors for those who want to enjoy the fresh air whilst enjoying the bold flavours and exciting dishes from the menu. The new restaurant will deliver an authentic taste of Thailand while embracing the lively atmosphere of the shopping outlet which consists of numerous discounted designer shops.

The new site will be opening its doors on Tuesday, July 30 and Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that  the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.” 

The venue will be open from Monday to Sunday between 12pm to 10:30pm. For more information about the restaurant, click here.

