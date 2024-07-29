Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The excitement is building as people get ready to flock to Giggling Squid in Gunwharf Quays.

Work has been taking place at the historic Vulcan buildings as the city prepares to welcome Giggling Squid tomorrow. The site, which was the former Loch Fyne restaurant, has been transformated into aThai venue - and the company is known for its beautiful botanical interior designs.

Giggling Squid | Sophie Lewis

Gunwharf Quays has also recently welcomed the new addition of Banana Tree which is located in the former Cafe Rouge site as well as Columbia and the Vilebrequin pop-up store which will be operating until September. New Balance will also be heading to the outlet shopping venue later on this year. The new Giggling Squid will be able to sit 130 guests indoors as well as 120 outdoors for those who want to enjoy the fresh air whilst enjoying the bold flavours and exciting dishes from the menu. The new restaurant will deliver an authentic taste of Thailand while embracing the lively atmosphere of the shopping outlet which consists of numerous discounted designer shops.

