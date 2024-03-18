Esteemed Messy Chef in Southsea expands with brand new Havant shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Messy Chef, located in Festing Road, Southsea, has gone from strength to strength over the past few years with a growing clientele and a ferociously tasty menu - and as a result of the success, owner, Sonam Rahman, has decided to open a brand new site. The new Messy Chef is located in Havant and it will be a dedicated site to takeaways.
Sonam said: "It's a takeaway express version of the Messy Chef menu - so what we do here is smash burgers so we specialise on smash burgers with fresh meat, our homemade sauces and our signature molten cheese.
"It's going very well. The response from the locals has been great, we have already had our clientele come in from Portsmouth to here so we saw that we have enough people that love our food and they live in Hayling Island, Portsmouth and Waterlooville so we made the choice to come to Havant."
From the ultimate mess which consists of quadruple Smash Beef Patties, American Double Cheese,Crispy Onions, Smokey Turkey Bacon, and the Messy Chef Special Sauce covered in molten cheese to the pink mess which is a double burger wrapped in a pink brioche bun - there is something for everyone.
The new site, located in Market Parade, opened its doors on Saturday, March 16 and the first 100 customers were in for a real treat following the promotion which was offering 100 free burgers. The sister venue in Southsea offers a seated dining experience as well as takeaway options and it is an extremely popular choice amongst locals craving a burger.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.