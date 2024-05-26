Having looked at Italy previously, another strong favourite for the tournament that has delicious cuisine options throughout Portsmouth, is Spain.
Without further ado, here are the best Spanish restaurants in the Portsmouth area according to TripAdvisor:
1. Euro 2024: Best Spanish restaurants
Here are 11 of the best Spanish restaurants in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Photo: NW
2. Antonio's
Antonio's, in West Street, Fareham has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 511 reviews on TripAdvisor. The restaurant has some excellent traditional Spanish dishes including a selection of croquetas. Photo: -
3. Sant Yago - Southsea
Sant-Yago on Clarendon Road, Southsea has a rating of 4.5 from 1,109 reviews on TripAdvisor. Sant Yago has been a popular tapas destination in Portsmouth for a number of years. Photo: Dish Detective
4. Rosario's Mediterranean Tapas and Wine Bar
Rosario's in East Wittering has a rating of 4.5 from 331 reviews on TripAdvisor. Photo: Google