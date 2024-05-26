Euro 2024: Best Spanish restaurants in the Portsmouth area including Sant Yago, Nicholson's, and The Basque Kitchen

By Joe Williams
Published 26th May 2024, 15:24 BST
With national teams across Europe finalising their squads for Euro 2024, we thought we should do the same.

It is less than a month away until Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany. To celebrate the upcoming tournament we will be looking at the continent’s best restaurants in our area.

Having looked at Italy previously, another strong favourite for the tournament that has delicious cuisine options throughout Portsmouth, is Spain.

Without further ado, here are the best Spanish restaurants in the Portsmouth area according to TripAdvisor:

Here are 11 of the best Spanish restaurants in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Antonio's, in West Street, Fareham has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 511 reviews on TripAdvisor. The restaurant has some excellent traditional Spanish dishes including a selection of croquetas.

Sant-Yago on Clarendon Road, Southsea has a rating of 4.5 from 1,109 reviews on TripAdvisor. Sant Yago has been a popular tapas destination in Portsmouth for a number of years.

Rosario's in East Wittering has a rating of 4.5 from 331 reviews on TripAdvisor.

