Euro 2024 has served up some exciting matches so far. While England’s first game has tempered expectation somewhat, football fans will still be full of optimism as they flock to pubs and bars across Portsmouth.

We have compiled a list of the places you can catch every game, involving every nation, throughout Portsmouth. There are lots of places to choose from, from pubs to bars, and even in Fratton Park.

Here are 33 places to watch Euro 2024:

Euro 2024 Here are 33 fantastic places to watch the football this summer.

The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays will be showing the games this summer.

The Baffins Inn - Baffins Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road, has a number of screens to enjoy the match.