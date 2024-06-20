Euro 2024: The best places to watch England games in Portsmouth this summer

By Joe Williams
Published 10th Jun 2024, 12:44 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 14:49 BST
With Euro 2024 well underway we have looked at the plethora of options for football fans to go and watch the action.

Euro 2024 has served up some exciting matches so far. While England’s first game has tempered expectation somewhat, football fans will still be full of optimism as they flock to pubs and bars across Portsmouth.

We have compiled a list of the places you can catch every game, involving every nation, throughout Portsmouth. There are lots of places to choose from, from pubs to bars, and even in Fratton Park.

Here are 33 places to watch Euro 2024:

1. Euro 2024

Here are 33 fantastic places to watch the football this summer.Photo: Jason Brown / Habibur Rahman / Sarah Standing / Sam Stephenson / Matthew PJ Clark

The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays will be showing the games this summer.

2. The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays will be showing the games this summer.Photo: Contributed

Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road, has a number of screens to enjoy the match.

3. The Baffins Inn - Baffins

Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road, has a number of screens to enjoy the match.Photo: Google

The Red Lion in Cosham has a number of tables and screens to enjoy the action

4. The Red Lion Hotel

The Red Lion in Cosham has a number of tables and screens to enjoy the actionPhoto: Google

