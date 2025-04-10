The pub was reopened on Friday, April 4 under the management of Victor Tewkesbury, from Emsworth, who also manages The Lord Raglan.

Victor said: “We have had our pub in Emsworth for the past two and a half years. This is a bit of a different scene for us as Portsmouth is a bit different to Emsworth, it’s a bit more lively so it’s definitely a change.

“I think people have been giving the place a swerve because it’s been closed so now it’s about getting the word out that we are open again.”

The 43-year-old has high hopes for the pub and is going to be introducing a number of music events at the venue.

He said: “Music is so important in pubs so we are going to have singers on Saturdays and we are doing open mic on the Sunday and then we are also going to be doing DJ sets on Friday nights.”

Nick Lawson, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “A huge congratulations to Victor on the successful reopening of the Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms, marking his second pub with Admiral.

“Since entering the industry two and a half years ago, he has been an absolute pleasure to work with and it's been brilliant to witness his vision come to life. I have no doubt he will do exactly the same here as I know he has lots of exciting plans to ensure the pub sits at the heart of the community.

“On behalf of Admiral Taverns, I wish him and the team every success for the future."

The pub is also going to be showcasing a number of real ales and local breweries in the area to pay homage to the Portsmouth Camra group which was founded at the pub in February 1974.

Victor added: “Anything new is a bit nervy but I am excited that we can actually change it and make it a better place.

“The Lord Raglan is a community pub so we are going to try and do that with this pub.

“We just want to make it a nice, friendly place.

“I didn’t realise until we took the pub over that the Portsmouth Camra group was founded in the pub, it has a plaque on the wall it’s important for me to get the group back down here and get local breweries and real ales in here as well.”

. Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms Victor Tewkesbury and his bar manager Tommy Baxter have reopened the Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (100425-1777) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

