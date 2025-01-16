Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19th century pub in the heart of Albert Road has shocked locals by confirming it will undergo a change in management.

The pub, which is known for its ales and live music events, has confirmed that its current management team will be leaving in March. The change comes following a ‘few different reasons’ but to celebrate the past few years, the team will be hosting a leaving party.

The Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms, located in Albert Road, Southsea | Google

Taking place on February 9, the leaving party will also feature an auction where items the Phil, the business owner, and Aidan, the landlord, have collected over the years will be sold.

The team took to Facebook to inform their customers about the change with a post saying: “As some of you may already be aware, we have made the decision to hand the keys in at the Fifth Hants. This is due to a few different reasons that I won't go into here, but I just want to thank everyone for their support over the last 4 years.

“We've really enjoyed being here and I hope I'll see some faces again at our sister pub, The Golden Eagle Southsea.

“We'll be having a big leaving party and an auction for some of the stuff we've collected over the years.

“Again thank you to everyone who has supported us in our time at The Fifth Hants, we're certainly going to miss the place - Aidan, Anna, Phil and the team at The Fifth Hants.”

Management were originally due to complete their last day of trading on February 9 but ‘due to circumstances outside of control, the brewery have asked’ the team to continue trading until March.

A Facebook post said: “We will still be having the celebrations on February 9th but will continue trading for a month after that, offering a limited supply.”