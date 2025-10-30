After building a loyal customer base, an ‘excited’ couple are getting ready to embark on a new adventure as they open their second restaurant.

Kay Wei and her husband Simon Li opened Compass Rose Chinese Restaurant and Bar, in Anchorage Road, at the start of last year - and they are now preparing to open a brand new food spot.

Owners of Compass Rose Chinese Restaurant, Kay Wei and her husband Simon Li, are opening their second site in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth. | Ugly Bird

Following the announcement that Baja Mexicali, in Stanhope Road, would be closing down, it was confirmed that the couple would be taking over with an exciting vision in mind.

Officially opening on Sunday, November 2, Ugly Bird will be dishing up Asian charcoal grill dishes from an open kitchen where customers will be able to watch their meals being cooked.

From skewers to noodles to deep fried squid, there is something for everyone to tuck into.

Kay said: “We get quite a lot of customers at Compass Rose and they’ve given us really good feedback since opening and Simon is chef with a lot of really good ideas. We don’t want to do traditional dishes, we want to take everything to the next level and offer something a bit more modern.

“We are feeling really excited - we’ve already got a customer base so we are feeling really excited to reach more people and let them know that Portsmouth has a new place to eat.”

The duo got the keys to the new site at the end of September and have spent the last month creating a trendy and welcoming space, where customers will get 10 per cent off for the first week of trading.

Kay added: “Our customers have been really positive and supportive which has been really appreciated.”