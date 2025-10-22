"Heavy hearts" as Baja Mexicali Portsmouth closes its doors with replacement already lined up

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
New Baja restaurant open in Portsmouth city centre
After two years, a Mexcian restaurant has announced ‘with heavy hearts’ that it has closed its doors.

Baja Mexicali Portsmouth, located on the ground floor of Catherine House, in Stanhope Road, opened in September 2023, bringing a taste of Mexico to its second site.

Whiteley welcomed the first Baja Mexicali back in 2021, where it has proved to be a hit with customers over the years.

Rated 5: Baja Mexicali at Commercial Unit, Catherine House, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth; rated on July 23 Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
But, the team have now taken to social media to confirm the Portsmouth restaurant has closed.

The Baja Mexicali Facebook page said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce Baja Mexicali Portsmouth is closing its doors.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown us here – it’s been such a joy to be part of this community.

“But this isn’t goodbye. Our Whiteley restaurant will remain open as usual, and we’re excited to say a brand-new venture is on the way in Southsea.”

Despite Baja Mexicali’s departure, the space will not be empty for long as the owners of the Compass Rose Chinese Restaurant take over, promising a new venture - Ugly Bird.

The restaurant will dish up Asian charcoal grill dishes but an open date has not yet been confirmed.

Compass Rose has been contacted for more information.

