Foodies will be in heaven as a brand new pan-Asian will be opening its doors.

The new Chopstix store will be located at 149-151 Commercial Road, the city's high street, and will be opening its doors tomorrow (September 17). The new store will be open every day of the week, between 11am and 9pm, has capacity to seat up to 48 eager diners and will also bring 20 new jobs to the city.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “We’re excited to bring our amazing flavours to the city of Portsmouth for the first time, with the store being the latest in a number of new openings we’ve had this year.

“With the new store set to add 20 new jobs for the people of Portsmouth, it’s also a good boost for the local high street. It’s a really exciting time for our business as a whole, and we’re excited to welcome our Portsmouth fans to the store when we open.”

Chopstix is set to open in Commercial Road this month with the noodle bar giving out free medium boxes to the first 100 customers | Chopstix

For those who love a freebie, Chopstix will be giving away over 1000 portions of food for the first customers through the door. There will be free medium boxes on offer for the first 100 customers who come into the store, with 1000 free portions of spring rolls available for those that miss out on the box deals available by signing up.

As well as take away classics like sweet and sour chicken and salt ‘n’ pepper chicken, Chopstix has a range of fresh flavours including the spicy firecracker chicken with a fiery garlic and chilli seasoning, and brand favourites like chicken katsu curry.

