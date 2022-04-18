Food hygiene ratings: How 10 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Portsmouth fared in March

These scores were introduced to give people clear information about the hygiene standards, and paperwork, of each premises.

Local authorities carry out the inspections throughout the year.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest.

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

Here are the March food hygiene ratings for venues in Portsmouth.

Subway in Ocean Park - 5 Subway, in Ocean Park, Burrfields Road, received a five rating on March 30, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Bubble CiTea in Gunwharf Quays - 5 Bubble CiTea Ltd in Gunwharf Quays, received a five rating on March 10, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Lord John Russell - 5 Lord John Russell in Albert Road, received a five rating on March 23, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Goodfellas Kebab and Grill House in Cosham - 5 Goodfellas Kebab And Grill House in Wayte Street, received a five rating on March 23, according to the Food Standards Agency website.