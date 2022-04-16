We’ve been blessed with Easter weather this year – for the first time in 2022 we’ve had a proper bit of sun and understandably people have headed for Southsea beach,

Here’s a great selection of pictures from photographer Keith Woodland who was out and about today.

1. On the pier Chance and Lilly Bell (160421-90) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2. Having a laugh Linda and Barry Minchin (160421-20) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3. Daredevils Willow, Marley and Isla Mace (160421-87) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4. Thinking about a paddle Alan, Roman, Rosie-Hanvie and Sarah Knight (160421-7) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales