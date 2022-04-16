Jen, Joe, Jamie, and Alison Winter with Leo Winter in the middle enjoying his chips (160421-60)

22 pictures of Southsea looking fabulous in the sun

Oh, to have good weather on a bank holiday!

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:59 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th April 2022, 7:12 am

We’ve been blessed with Easter weather this year – for the first time in 2022 we’ve had a proper bit of sun and understandably people have headed for Southsea beach,

Here’s a great selection of pictures from photographer Keith Woodland who was out and about today.

1. On the pier

Chance and Lilly Bell (160421-90)

Photo: Keith Woodland

2. Having a laugh

Linda and Barry Minchin (160421-20)

Photo: Keith Woodland

3. Daredevils

Willow, Marley and Isla Mace (160421-87)

Photo: Keith Woodland

4. Thinking about a paddle

Alan, Roman, Rosie-Hanvie and Sarah Knight (160421-7)

Photo: Keith Woodland

