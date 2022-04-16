We’ve been blessed with Easter weather this year – for the first time in 2022 we’ve had a proper bit of sun and understandably people have headed for Southsea beach,
Here’s a great selection of pictures from photographer Keith Woodland who was out and about today.
1. On the pier
Chance and Lilly Bell (160421-90)
Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Having a laugh
Linda and Barry Minchin (160421-20)
Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Daredevils
Willow, Marley and Isla Mace (160421-87)
Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Thinking about a paddle
Alan, Roman, Rosie-Hanvie and Sarah Knight (160421-7)
Photo: Keith Woodland