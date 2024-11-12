Tokyo Table officially opened its doors to the public at the end of October after taking over the former Mayfair Chinese Restaurant site in Castle Road – and the new venue has gone down a treat. The sushi buffet has undergone a revamp inside and to celebrate the opening, The News paid the team a visit. Owned by Tom Yang and Sue Wang, the new restaurant will be dishing up a range of Japanese and Chinese dishes including chicken balls, spring rolls, fried dumplings, different types of sushi and much more. Customers eating at the restaurant will have 90 minutes to tuck into the buffet which will cost £14.99 per adult Monday to Friday between 12pm and 5pm or £19.99 per person between 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and 12pm to 9pm on Saturdays.