Renovations have been getting underway at a site in North End which will reopen as a new Indian restaurant.

The former Gulshan Indian Food, located in London Road, occupied the site until it closed down last year and the premises was then put up for sale. The previous restaurant welcomed a resurgence in customers after being impacted by the pandemic in 2020 but it closed down without warning and a high court enforcement notice was placed on the restaurant by Baliffs Wilson & Roe at the end of 2023.

A high court enforcement notice is given to businesses which need to recover debt, and they are handed out following a high court judgement. The notice gave the occupiers until November 20, 2023 to move all of their goods off of the premises and the site has been empty ever since - until now. New signage has been spotted at the site to confirm that a new Indian restaurant and takeaway, called Noor, will be ‘opening soon’. Renovations have been taking place within the site over the past few weeks sparking excitement amongst local residents. The poster does not indicate an opening date but all of the signage for the previous owners has been removed.