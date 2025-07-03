Four London Road in Horndean boasts vibrant new look following major renovation

Bold dishes and a ‘fusion of flavours’ are at the heart of a charming village restaurant which looks unrecognisable after undergoing a revamp.

Four London Road, which sits prominently in Horndean, has thrust its doors open to customers with a brand new look after being closed for two weeks.

Boasting a distinctive new colour palette, quirky decor and a fresh lick of paint, the restaurant, which has been open since 2017, has also introduced an array of new dishes and a lunch menu.

Vincente Martinisi, area manager for Four London Road, said: “We took the opportunity now to completely refurbish the restaurant, bring in new dishes, a new atmosphere and a new vibe.

“It’s been amazing - we kept everyone posted and our customers and the community have really supported us.

“We are very well known for having a good selection, a gluten free menus, diary free and vegan options.”

He said the restaurant offers a ‘fusion of flavours’ that take inspiration from across the globe including tapas, tacos, pizzas and sourdough loaded bread.

Four London Road in Horndean, has undergone a refurbishment recently. Picture: Sarah Standing (270625-5650)

Picture: Sarah Standing

Four London Road in Horndean, has undergone a refurbishment recently. Picture: Sarah Standing (270625-9488)

Picture: Sarah Standing

Picture: Sarah Standing

Picture: Sarah Standing

Picture: Sarah Standing

Picture: Sarah Standing

Pictured is: (l-r) Ryan Jenkins, manager, Sophie Thurlow, manager, Erin Ball, team leader, Vicente Martinisi, area manager for Four London Road and Ella Matthes, team leader. Picture: Sarah Standing (270625-9488)

Picture: Sarah Standing

