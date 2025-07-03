Two Southsea food spots are in with a chance of winning £100,000 after being shortlisted for ‘Restaurant of the Year’.

Umami Street Food and Desi - Old India Café have both been successfully nominated for Restaurant of the Year for the south east.

Vote for your favourite in the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards.

The awards recognise the contributions of small and independently run restaurants to their local communities and the food industry.

Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “The Restaurant of the Year Awards are not just celebrating restaurants, we’re investing in the future of food.

“The new Next Gen Trailblazer Award is a bold step in backing the young innovators who are rewriting the rules of hospitality.”

Umami Street Food has recently undergone a refurbishment and is known for its array of flavours inspired from around the world including kwirky katsu.

In 2025, the business crowned Restaurant of the Year will win £100,000 to invest in their growth and all finalists will also receive a £5,000 prize to help boost their business.