Umami Street Food and Desi in Southsea both nominated for Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards
Uber Eats is turning up the heat as the Restaurant of the Year Award returns for its fourth year - and two fantastic South restaurants have been nominated.
Umami Street Food and Desi - Old India Café have both been successfully nominated for Restaurant of the Year for the south east.
The awards recognise the contributions of small and independently run restaurants to their local communities and the food industry.
Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “The Restaurant of the Year Awards are not just celebrating restaurants, we’re investing in the future of food.
“The new Next Gen Trailblazer Award is a bold step in backing the young innovators who are rewriting the rules of hospitality.”
Umami Street Food has recently undergone a refurbishment and is known for its array of flavours inspired from around the world including kwirky katsu.
Desi - Old India Cafe is an authentic home-style Indian restaurant that serves up a wonderful range of traditional dishes.
In 2025, the business crowned Restaurant of the Year will win £100,000 to invest in their growth and all finalists will also receive a £5,000 prize to help boost their business.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.