A fish and chip mobile business has announced that it will be setting up shop on a permanent pitch.

The new pitch will overlook the Farlington Marshes and Langstone Harbour and the hatch will open on December 1 where it will operate Monday to Saturday between 7am to 8pm, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The owners of the pop up business, Dan Hickman and Will Cripps, are excited to have the opportunity to have a full time pitch in a beautiful location.

Frying High Fish & Chips has announced that it will be setting up a permanent pitch in Havant. Pictured: Dan Hickman and Will Cripps

They said: “We’re excited to bring the Frying High experience to the Broadmarsh Coastal Park.

"Our waterfront location will let customers really soak up the seaside vibes. We look forward to becoming the go-to spot for delicious fish and chips for those who live and work in Havant, Portsmouth and Hayling Island.”

Throughout December, the team will be serving their popular battered pigs in blankets with cranberry sauce.

Frying High Fish & Chips has previously been located at Portsmouth Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, and the owners have collaborated with several businesses in the area including Staggeringly Good Brewery and Urban Island Brewery.