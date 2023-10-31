News you can trust since 1877
Frying High Fish & Chips announces permanent full time pitch in Broadmarsh Coastal Park, Havant

A fish and chip mobile business has announced that it will be setting up shop on a permanent pitch.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:53 GMT
Frying High Fish & Chips, which is a pop up takeaway fish and chip business, has announced that it has secured a full time pitch in Broadmarsh Coastal Park, Havant.

The new pitch will overlook the Farlington Marshes and Langstone Harbour and the hatch will open on December 1 where it will operate Monday to Saturday between 7am to 8pm, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The owners of the pop up business, Dan Hickman and Will Cripps, are excited to have the opportunity to have a full time pitch in a beautiful location.

Frying High Fish & Chips has announced that it will be setting up a permanent pitch in Havant. Pictured: Dan Hickman and Will CrippsFrying High Fish & Chips has announced that it will be setting up a permanent pitch in Havant. Pictured: Dan Hickman and Will Cripps
They said: “We’re excited to bring the Frying High experience to the Broadmarsh Coastal Park.

"Our waterfront location will let customers really soak up the seaside vibes. We look forward to becoming the go-to spot for delicious fish and chips for those who live and work in Havant, Portsmouth and Hayling Island.”

Throughout December, the team will be serving their popular battered pigs in blankets with cranberry sauce.

Frying High Fish & Chips has announced that it will start operating from a permanent full-time pitch in Havant.Frying High Fish & Chips has announced that it will start operating from a permanent full-time pitch in Havant.
Frying High Fish & Chips has previously been located at Portsmouth Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, and the owners have collaborated with several businesses in the area including Staggeringly Good Brewery and Urban Island Brewery.

In addition to fish and chips, the owners will also be offering a selection of breakfast and lunch menus which will include bacon baps and hot dogs, but they are also going to be showcasing a ‘mega menu’ items.

The business is also going to be running a competition from November 1 to November 30, 2023. For more information, click here.

