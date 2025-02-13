Fuller's waterside pub The Still and West looks sensational following major refurbishment - Look Inside

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
Known for its picturesque waterside views and homely atmosphere, a cherished pub has reopened following an extensive facelift.

The Still and West, located in Bath Square, closed its doors to customers at the beginning of last month so a major refurbishment could get underway – and after weeks of anticipation, the restaurant is officially open again.

A spokesperson from Fuller, Smith and Turner, said: “The Still & West is a stunning Grade II listed pub with incredible views overlooking The Solent. As always, at The Still & West, you will find delicious food, accompanied by an upmarket drinks range and warm hospitality – all thanks to General Manager Daniel Bowen and his team.

"On the ground floor, the cosy new-look bar area is the perfect spot to stop for a drink or two. While upstairs, the dining area and conservatory will be tastefully decorated with plenty of natural light and beautiful seaside views. The pub has fantastic function spaces perfect for any occasion – from wedding receptions to birthday parties and corporate events – and can be hired out as a whole venue for those extra special celebrations.”

For more information about The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, click here.

Take a look inside the newly refurbished waterside restaurant and pub:

The beloved waterside restaurant and pub, The Still and West, in Old Portsmouth, looks unrecognisable following an extensive refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

The beloved waterside restaurant and pub, The Still and West, in Old Portsmouth, looks unrecognisable following an extensive refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, has undergone a major refurbishment and it has officially reopened to customers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, has undergone a major refurbishment and it has officially reopened to customers. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, has recently been closed for a refurbishment - the restaurant and pub has now reopened and the new look is going down a treat. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, has recently been closed for a refurbishment - the restaurant and pub has now reopened and the new look is going down a treat. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, looks absolutely sensational following its recent refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth, looks absolutely sensational following its recent refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

