A spokesperson from Fuller, Smith and Turner, said: “The Still & West is a stunning Grade II listed pub with incredible views overlooking The Solent. As always, at The Still & West, you will find delicious food, accompanied by an upmarket drinks range and warm hospitality – all thanks to General Manager Daniel Bowen and his team.

"On the ground floor, the cosy new-look bar area is the perfect spot to stop for a drink or two. While upstairs, the dining area and conservatory will be tastefully decorated with plenty of natural light and beautiful seaside views. The pub has fantastic function spaces perfect for any occasion – from wedding receptions to birthday parties and corporate events – and can be hired out as a whole venue for those extra special celebrations.”