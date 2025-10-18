Fine dining is being swapped for “fun dining” at a new steakhouse which will be Southsea’s latest addition.

Hot Rock Steak is returning to the city at the former Greenwich pub, in Osborne Road, after previously being a hotspot with Port Solent locals years back.

Owned by Sonny Ahmed, the site is currently undergoing refurbishment work to create a unique dining experience where steak will take centre stage.

“When I was 19, I went to Majorca for nine days and ended up coming back three years later - while I was there, I noticed this al fresco restaurant and they were serving steaks on the rocks and I thought it was a brilliant idea.”

The 53-year-old opened his first Hot Rock Steaks restaurant on the Isle of Man after moving back from Spain years later, sparking a passion to grow his business.

After his first venue proved a hit, Sonny opened up a restaurant in Port Solent which ‘did really well’ but the site closed following financial strain amid the rising costs of his London spot.

Sonny now has ambitious plans to open multiple Hot Rock restaurants up and down the country, and he is already searching for the perfect site in Brighton.

Customers will be able to enjoy high quality wagyu steak, sourced from Australia, as well as salmon, chicken and lamb, which they can cook on hot rocks at their table.

“I’m like a big kid when I’m talking about this because it just makes me so excited.”

The Southsea restaurant is hoping to open its doors before Christmas with a soft launch.

More updates to follow.