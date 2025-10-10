The Greenwich pub site in Southsea undergoing transformation to create new steakhouse
The previous site of The Greenwich Southsea, in Osborne Road, is currently undergoing a significant transformation to create a new concept restaurant - Hot Rock Steakhouse.
Owned by Sonny Ahmed, the venue is part of his plans to expand his business up and down the South, with other locations including Winchester proposed.
In an interview on the Hot Rock Cafe facebook, Sonny says: “I used to be based in the South, in Portsmouth, when I first moved my ‘on the rocks’ restaurant to England, and I like being by the sea, so I went down there and I saw a location and rest is history.
“So, Southsea, we’ve got a location opening very very soon.”
There is currently no opening date for Hot Rock Steakhouse. More updates to follow.