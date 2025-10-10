Steak is going to be the forefront of a brand new restaurant, which is set to be Southsea’s latest addition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous site of The Greenwich Southsea, in Osborne Road, is currently undergoing a significant transformation to create a new concept restaurant - Hot Rock Steakhouse.

Hot Rock Steakhouse is coming to Portsmouth. | The News

Owned by Sonny Ahmed, the venue is part of his plans to expand his business up and down the South, with other locations including Winchester proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview on the Hot Rock Cafe facebook, Sonny says: “I used to be based in the South, in Portsmouth, when I first moved my ‘on the rocks’ restaurant to England, and I like being by the sea, so I went down there and I saw a location and rest is history.

“So, Southsea, we’ve got a location opening very very soon.”

There is currently no opening date for Hot Rock Steakhouse. More updates to follow.