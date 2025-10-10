The Greenwich pub site in Southsea undergoing transformation to create new steakhouse

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 14:34 BST
Steak is going to be the forefront of a brand new restaurant, which is set to be Southsea’s latest addition.

The previous site of The Greenwich Southsea, in Osborne Road, is currently undergoing a significant transformation to create a new concept restaurant - Hot Rock Steakhouse.

Hot Rock Steakhouse is coming to Portsmouth.placeholder image
Hot Rock Steakhouse is coming to Portsmouth. | The News

Owned by Sonny Ahmed, the venue is part of his plans to expand his business up and down the South, with other locations including Winchester proposed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an interview on the Hot Rock Cafe facebook, Sonny says: “I used to be based in the South, in Portsmouth, when I first moved my ‘on the rocks’ restaurant to England, and I like being by the sea, so I went down there and I saw a location and rest is history.

“So, Southsea, we’ve got a location opening very very soon.”

There is currently no opening date for Hot Rock Steakhouse. More updates to follow.

Related topics:HampshireSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice