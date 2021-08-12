2. Nando's

Student favourite, Nando's, are offering free chicken or any starter on the house today to celebrate GCSE results. You can get a free 1/4 chicken or any starter when you spend £7 or more, just bring your GCSE results and student ID then show them to the cashier when you order. This deal is unavailable on UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat but is available for takeaway or sitting in. This offer is also available to those who achieved their GCSE grades in 2020 and missed out due to the pandemic.

Photo: Anne Shelley