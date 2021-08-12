GCSE students from all over the country will be able to get their hands on some food freebies this results day. With many restaurants offering free food such as a free dessert or starter, it's a great way to celebrate students hard work.
Be sure to check out all the pictures to see what restaurants are offering freebies in Portsmouth.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
1. Bella Italia
Today, students will be able to claim a free dessert from Bella Italia with their GCSE results. All you have to do is bring your results to your local Bella Italia and choose a dessert! If you're trying to save the pennies whilst dining out, you'll be able to double up on this deal with any Unidays or Bella Italia student discount.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Nando's
Student favourite, Nando's, are offering free chicken or any starter on the house today to celebrate GCSE results. You can get a free 1/4 chicken or any starter when you spend £7 or more, just bring your GCSE results and student ID then show them to the cashier when you order. This deal is unavailable on UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat but is available for takeaway or sitting in. This offer is also available to those who achieved their GCSE grades in 2020 and missed out due to the pandemic.
Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Las Iguanas
Students can receive a free portion of three churros at Las Iguana's today. The churros are available with dulce de leche or chocolate dipping sauce. These can be claimed by presenting your results to Las Iguana's and there is no purchase necessary!
Photo: Michael Scaddan
4. Frankie and Benny's
After the success of their A-level results freebie giveaway, Frankie and Benny's are again handing out free pizza's for those who picked up their results today. Result recipients can bag themselves any pizza they like on the menu until midnight tonight as long as they show staff their results. This offer is dine in only and can't be used with any other deal.
Photo: Google Maps