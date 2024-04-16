Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The restaurant has applied to Portsmouth City Council for planning permission for new signage at The Vulcan building, the former home of Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill Restaurant which closed in November last year, signalling its intent to take over the unit.

Here is what we know so far:

What is Giggling Squid?

Dubbed as a restaurant serving ‘Thai food with personality’ Husband and wife co-founders Andy and Pranee Lurillard started the business in 2002 in Brighton, they now have 49 locations across the UK with more expected to open this year. The closest branches are in Chichester in the former Unicorn House building in Eastgate Square and The Square in Winchester.

Giggling Squid in Chichester

Andy Lurillard, co-founder and managing director told The News that he’s “always liked [the Vulcan building] – I’ve been trying to get it for 10 years”.Gunwharf is lovely, it’s really popular. I think we can add something to the food scene there. They’ve got a lot of good operators there but I think we’ve got something a bit different to offer.

Where will the new Portsmouth restaurant be?

Giggling Squid is set to take over The Vulcan building in Gunwharf Quays which until last November was the home of Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill Restaurant and overlooks the water.

Giggling Squid is set to take over the Vulcan building at Gunwharf Quays

It is a grade II-listed building originally constructed in 1814 as a naval storehouse. During the blitz of 1941, the clock tower and north wing suffered fire damage. Subsequently, the building remained vacant for fifty years until it was restored by the Berkeley Festival Waterfront Company as part of the Portsmouth Harbour Millennium Project.

What will the new restaurant look like?

As the building is listed much of its character will remain the same, though some changes to its interior are expected. It is expected that there will be around 100 seats outside and around 110 seats inside the restaurant and have a similar look to its other venues.

Giggling Squid’s restaurant in Harrogate

What’s on the menu?

The menu offers a range of starters, sides, curries, noodles and rice dishes alongside their ‘signature’ dishes and a variety of cocktails. It’s menu includes sharing platters, curries, noodles and stir fries. Signature dishes include Thai melting beef and honey crispy seafood.

The restaurant has some new menu items for 2024.

Andy Lurillard said: “We’re the best at Thai food, we’re trying to get that really good quality authentic Thai food from different parts of Thailand so you can pick and choose which local heritage we’re using.”

When will it open?