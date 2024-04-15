Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Giggling Squid has applied to Portsmouth City Council for planning permission for new signage at The Vulcan building, the former home of Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill Restaurant which closed in November last year, signaling its intent to take over the unit.

Husband and wife co-founders Andy and Pranee Lurillard started the business in 2002 in Brighton, they now have 49 locations across the UK – the nearests ones being in Chichester and Winchester. Andy Lurillard, co-founder and managing director told The News that he’s “always liked [the Vulcan building] – I’ve been trying to get it for 10 years”.Gunwharf is lovely, it’s really popular. I think we can add something to the food scene there. They’ve got a lot of good operators there but I think we’ve got something a bit different to offer.

“The outside is obviously lovely, in the summer there’s going to be 100 seats outside and around 110 seats inside. We’re the best at Thai food, we’re trying to get that really good quality authentic Thai food from different parts of Thailand so you can pick and choose which local heritage we’re using.”

Andy’s wife Pranee, who grew up in Thabo, a market town in northern Thailand, arrived in Portsmouth 28 years ago as her “first port of call” in the UK. She was a resident and studied at the University of Portsmouth. “She’s always wanted to go back and do something there,” Andy added.

The menu offers a range of starters, sides, curries, noodles and rice dishes alongside their ‘signature’ dishes and a variety of cocktails. As the Vulcan building is grade II-listed, the restaurant has sought consent from Portsmouth City Council to replace external signs and make internal refurbishments.

Located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, the Vulcan Building was originally constructed in 1814 as a naval storehouse. During the blitz of 1941, the clock tower and north wing suffered fire damage. Subsequently, the building remained vacant for fifty years until it was restored by the Berkeley Festival Waterfront Company as part of the Portsmouth Harbour Millennium Project.