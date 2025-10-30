"We're blown away": Good Food Guide reveals 100 best pubs in the UK with the Tichborne Arms making the list
The Good Food Guide, which reviews independent eateries across the country, has this week released its list featuring 100 of the best pubs in Britain - and a Hampshire pub has made the cut.
Taking top spot is The Highland Laddie in Leeds, a 100-year-old city centre institution that reopened in April 2025 in the hands of new owners Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton.
Also featuring on the list is Hampshire’s very own Tichborne Arms, in Tichborne, which is known for its hearty, country vibes.
Joel Czopor and wife, Susie, have been at the pub’s helm since 2022 where they have spent the last three years creating a welcoming, family run pub.
They have taken to social media to express their delight, saying: “Wow. To be named on the @goodfoodguideuk’s 100 Best Pubs list for 2025 is incredible in itself, but to come in at number 37? We’re completely blown away.
“This acknowledgement feels particularly special because there are so many outstanding pubs and restaurants out there - not just across the country, but right here in our local area. To be recognised among them, and to be the only pub in mainland Hampshire to make the list, truly means the world.”
The couple thanked their head chef, Tom Parker, the general manager, Ollie Stoney and the entire team for their ‘unbelievably hard’ work.
They continued: “We don’t always get it right, but we always give it everything we’ve got.
Get access to trustworthy local news for a fiver when you sign up for a digital subscription to The News.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for turning up time and again, for supporting us, for sharing meals and good times here. You’re the reason we get to keep doing what we do.”
Open seven days a week, the pub serves up a range of dishes including fish and chips, chicken milanese and wild mushroom orzo, as well as pizza and Sunday lunch.
Chloë Hamilton, Editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “We went searching for the pubs that nail the drinking and dining side of the equation. It turns out the harder you look the more you find, and they’re not all hidden away in the Cotswolds.