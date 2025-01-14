Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A waterfront restaurant in the heart of Emsworth Yacht Harbour has announced its closure following a ‘tough few years’ industrywide.

The Deck, which is known for its unique harbour location, has taken to social media to confirm it has shut up shop. The seafood restaurant offered a range of dishes including whole lobster, halibut and steak.

The Deck is a brilliant place to go if you are looking to eat whilst overlooking a beautiful view. Picture: Google Street View

The restaurant underwent a significant refurbishment back in 2018 which welcomed a new kitchen and balcony to overlook the harbour. As a result of the venue’s new look, it had a surge in customers but due to a number of factors including the pandemic and cost of living crisis, the business, like many others, suffered.

“There are a number of reasons for this decision, but as I’m sure you’re aware the hospitality industry has had a tough few years and we are not exempt from this.

“I would like to thank my amazing team and every single guest we’ve had the pleasure of serving. We are forever grateful for everyone who’s been part of our journey.”