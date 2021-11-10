The Greggs Christmas menu has plenty of festive options this year.

Greggs have launched the first phase of their Christmas menu for 2021.

The bakery chain released their autumn range in September, with many new vegan additions for their plant-based fans.

Those who follow a plant-based diet will be pleased to know that there are many vegan options now on the Greggs menu, with more options to be available for Christmas.

Here is everything you need to know about the Greggs Christmas menu 2021:

What's on the phase one Christmas menu?

The first phase of the Greggs Christmas 2021 has many new and returning items.

These include:

Pigs under blankets baguette

The pigs under blankets baguette contains perfectly cooked sausages with smoked bacon which is then topped with a pork, sage and onion stuffing.

It is then garnished with cranberry and port sauce in a crusty white baguette.

The baguette is priced from £3.20 and contains 571 calories.

Christmas lunch soup

The Christmas lunch soup is sure to be a winter warmer this festive season.

The tasty soup will be made with diced smoked bacon, pork sausage, chicken, turkey, sage and onion stuffing and vegetables in a blend of herbs and spices.

The soup will be priced from £2.00 and contains 159 calories.

Sweet mince pie

This crumbly shortcrust pie will be filled with sweet mincemeat which is made from vine fruits, Brambly apple, candied orange and lemon peel and then finished with a light dusting of icing sugar.

The pies are priced from £1.75 per six-pack, two packs for £3, or just 50p each.

A single pie contains 281 calories.

Mint mocha

This mouth-watering mocha is made with freshly ground Fairtrade espresso, steamed milk, hot chocolate, mint flavoured syrup and sweetener.

It is then finished with a cream topping and chocolate sprinkles.

It is priced from £1.95 and contains 303 calories for a regular.

Mint hot chocolate

The mint hot chocolate is a decadent festive twist on the Greggs classic hot drink.

This hot drink will have the same ingredients as the mint mocha without the espresso shot.

It is priced from £1.95 and contains 288 calories for a regular.

Salted caramel latte

The delicious salted caramel latte is made with freshly ground coffee beans, frothy steamed milk and a salted caramel syrup.

It is then finished off to perfection with a whirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of salted caramel flavoured sugar.

It is priced from £1.95 and contains 223 calories for a regular.

When will phase one of the menu be released?

The items listed above are in Greggs stores nationwide now up until Christmas, whilst stocks last.

Where is the festive bake?

The festive bake, alongside the new vegan festive bake, will be in the second phase of the menu launch.

The festive bake, vegan festive bake (which contains Quorn mycoprotein pieces and vegan bacon crumbs), Christmas cake slice, Christmas star biscuit, Christmas tree biscuit, Christmas bun and Christmas shortbread bites will launch in Greggs stores on November 22.

Christmas is not complete without pigs in blankets and these will launch on December 6.

