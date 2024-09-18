Hampshire pub crowned the best in the South East in the National Pub and Bar Awards
The Mutton at Hazeley Heath near Hook took the title for the South East after being recognised for its great food and atmosphere, describing itself as ‘certainly one of a kind’.
The pub says it combines creative seasonal dishes with more traditional pub favourites; all made using the very best of British ingredients. On the bar it says you will also find a good selection of perfectly kept cask ales, craft beers, delicious cocktails as well as an extensive wine list ‘which will delight even the black sheep of the family’.
The Mutton can be found ay Hazeley Heath, Hook RG27 8NB. To book call, 01252 221090 or email [email protected].
More details at https://themuttonathazeleyheath.co.uk/
