Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire pub been crowned the best pub in the region by the prestigious National Pub and Bar Awards.

The Mutton at Hazeley Heath near Hook took the title for the South East after being recognised for its great food and atmosphere, describing itself as ‘certainly one of a kind’.

The Mutton in Hazeley Heath, Hampshire | Visit Hampshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub says it combines creative seasonal dishes with more traditional pub favourites; all made using the very best of British ingredients. On the bar it says you will also find a good selection of perfectly kept cask ales, craft beers, delicious cocktails as well as an extensive wine list ‘which will delight even the black sheep of the family’.

The Mutton can be found ay Hazeley Heath, Hook RG27 8NB. To book call, 01252 221090 or email [email protected].

More details at https://themuttonathazeleyheath.co.uk/