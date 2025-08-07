Marmion Road has welcomed a hearty cafe, Ellie Ann’s, as Gavin Wight and his wife, Michelle, pursue their ‘lifelong ambition’ of opening a business together.

Gavin, who was head chef at The Tenth Hole for the past 13 years, said he is excited to get stuck into this new challenge with the cafe officially opening on Monday, August 4.

He said: “It’s a local cafe, real food for real people and we are trying to do as much as we can from scratch in-house using local products. We are going to be changing up the menu quite regularly to see what our customers like.

“Previously to this, I was at The Tenth Hole for the past 13 years which was a great experience, I loved working down there but I just felt that I had been there for so long that there was only so much I could do, and I felt the time was right to open my own place which has been a lifelong ambition.

Ellie Ann’s will be dishing up all day breakfasts, lunch, light snacks and Belgium waffles with Gavin heading the kitchen and Michelle working front of house.

Take a look inside the brand new cafe in Marmion Road:

