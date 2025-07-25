After more than 25 years in the industry, a chef has set his sights on a new adventure with his wife as they prepare to open a new cafe.

After being head chef at The Tenth Hole for the past 13 years, Gavin White has ‘hung up his apron for one last time’, as he pursues his dream of opening his own cafe with his wife, Michelle.

Marmion Road’s newest addition, Ellie Ann’s, will be opening its doors to customers on Monday, August 4 after weeks of work to create a warm and inviting space.

Gavin White has left The Tenth Hole after 13 years to pursue his dream of opening a new cafe with his wife. Picture: The Tenth Hole | The Tenth Hole

Gavin said: “I have been a chef for 25 years since I started working at my aunt’s cafe when I was 13.

“I’m very excited, I feel like it’s a long time coming and it’s now time to have my own place - being at The Tenth Hole, there is only so much I could do but this gives me a new challenge.”

Ellie Ann’s will be dishing up all day breakfasts, lunch, light snacks and Belgium waffles with Gavin heading the kitchen and Michelle working front of house.

The couple have been working round the clock to perfect their cafe ahead of its opening, with Michelle saying: “ Im excited - it’s something we have wanted to do together and at some point we can pass it down to our kids who are also excited that we have got somewhere for ourselves.”

The Tenth Hole also took to social media earlier this month saying: “After 13 years at the tenth hole, our Head Chef, Gavin, hung up his apron for the final time as he sets off on his own new adventure.

Ellie Ann's, a brand new cafe, is opening its doors next month in Marmion Road. | Ellie Ann's

“Gav has been a big part of our team for over a decade, sharing many highs and weathering a few lows. He has seen us through countless menu changes, a complete renovation of the tearoom, and too many festive macs to count.

“Now, he and his family are opening their own cafe - just round the corner on Marmion Road in a few short weeks.

“We hope you’ll join us in wishing them all the best, and we’ll be in to say hi soon. Thanks for everything Gav, and good luck.”