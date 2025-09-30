Major changes are looming at a pub after the current landlady announced she has been told her ‘time has come to an end’ following mere months of managing the boozer.

Tina Giles, landlady of The Fareham, in Trinity Street, posted on social media last week confirming she would be leaving the pub from next month after taking over at the start of the year.

The Fareham pub in Trinity Street.

Ms Whittingham took on the boozer in December 2023 with high hopes for the future, but a year later, she was forced to step back, prompting Ms Giles to step forward as the new manager in January.

The current landlady wrote on Facebook that her last day of trading would be on Saturday, October 4 after being told her ‘time here has come to an end’, with a new manager already lined up.

“My last day trading here will be the 4th October and what away to spend my last day here then having the fantastic Supersonics - Oasis Tribute singing here.

“I just want to say a huge THANK YOU to every single one of you for all the support you have given me these past 7 months, it has been a pleasure ....

“The good news is that The Fareham will be remaining open with a new manager taking over but for now I am sorry to say that any bands I have booked in will need to be cancelled unless told otherwise by the new manager.”

Stonegate Group has been contacted for a comment regarding the change in management.