The Royal Haslar has announced its first cafe will officially open its doors this weekend.

Royal Haslar Waterfront Village, which sits on the land of the former Royal Hospital Haslar, is getting ready to host its second open day this Saturday (June 21) following the site’s ongoing transformation.

Between 10am and 3pm, guests will have the opportunity to explore the 62-acre site with tours of three apartments featured on Interior Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

To celebrate the open day, Royal Haslar will also launch its brand new cafe ‘Coffee Quarters’, with Maria Wilkinson, who also runs The Lightship, the driving force behind the village’s latest addition.

The Mayor of Gosport will officially open the cafe during the open day with visitors being able to enjoy a range of artisan coffees, fine teas, herbal infusions, cakes, cookies and light snacks.

The closure of the Gosport hospital in 2009 was the end of over 250 years of service to military personnel, and local community.

The site was bought by developers for £3million the same year and since then it has been slowly transformed creating a mix of assisted and independent living apartments.

The open day will also offer tours around Trinity House’s newly completed amenity spaces, which include the lounge, residents’ library and a multi-function space.

The Book Shop, Lee-on-Solent, will also be in attendance offering books, gifts, gift boxes, and info on its Positivity Book Club and Haslar Marina will provide information about its sailing services.