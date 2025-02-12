I asked, you answered: 11 Michelin worthy restaurants in Hampshire including Valletta, according to our readers

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:36 BST
If you’re a foodie on the search for impeccable spots to try, look no further.

Our readers have had their say at some of their favourite restaurants that are worth recognition from the Michelin Guide. Following the annual ceremony celebrating the food guide, which took place earlier this week, I asked our readers what places deserve to be featured – and the answers did not disappoint.

From Huis, our iconic Belgian inspired spot, to Smoke and Mirrors, which is celebrating its first birthday, the list showcases some favourites with locals.

Here are 11 restaurants recommended by our readers:

I asked, you answered - Our readers have had their say at what restaurants are Michelin worthy in the city.

1. Michelin Worthy Restaurants

I asked, you answered - Our readers have had their say at what restaurants are Michelin worthy in the city. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Our readers have said that Suphawadi Thai Cuisine, Gosport is a must visit spot with Michelin worthy food.

2. Suphawadi, Gosport

Our readers have said that Suphawadi Thai Cuisine, Gosport is a must visit spot with Michelin worthy food. Photo: Suphawadi

Photo Sales
Smoke and Mirrors restaurant in High Street, Old Portsmouth, has been open for a year and it has received brilliant reviews during that time. Picture: Sarah Standing (280125-8938)

3. Smoke and Mirrors, Old Portsmouth

Smoke and Mirrors restaurant in High Street, Old Portsmouth, has been open for a year and it has received brilliant reviews during that time. Picture: Sarah Standing (280125-8938) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The Rocka Restaurant in Osborne Road serves Mediterranean inspired food. Our readers have said that it is one of the best spots to visit in the city.

4. The Rocka Restaurant

The Rocka Restaurant in Osborne Road serves Mediterranean inspired food. Our readers have said that it is one of the best spots to visit in the city. Photo: Dish Detective

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice