Our readers have had their say at some of their favourite restaurants that are worth recognition from the Michelin Guide. Following the annual ceremony celebrating the food guide, which took place earlier this week, I asked our readers what places deserve to be featured – and the answers did not disappoint.
Here are 11 restaurants recommended by our readers:
Photo: The News
2. Suphawadi, Gosport
Our readers have said that Suphawadi Thai Cuisine, Gosport is a must visit spot with Michelin worthy food. Photo: Suphawadi
3. Smoke and Mirrors, Old Portsmouth
Smoke and Mirrors restaurant in High Street, Old Portsmouth, has been open for a year and it has received brilliant reviews during that time. Picture: Sarah Standing (280125-8938) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. The Rocka Restaurant
The Rocka Restaurant in Osborne Road serves Mediterranean inspired food. Our readers have said that it is one of the best spots to visit in the city. Photo: Dish Detective