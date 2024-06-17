North Street Arcade has welcomed a new addition as a chic Greek cafe, called Il Foxo, has thrust its doors open to customers who have been incredibly impressed. Co-owned by Loizo Kola and Berenice Marie, the couple have turned their dream into a reality by creating a welcoming space which pays homage to traditional Greek coffee and pastries.

Loizo said: “We are very passionate about coffee so we always try to make the best – we are very competitive.

“It has been very good, we have had a lot of support from the people in Havant. It has been good and social media has helped a lot.

“I am a coffee addict and it has always been my passion.

The cafe, which opened two weeks ago, emulates a minimalist and modern style which creates a charming atmosphere which locals have taken to kindly. The couple have been utilising social media to show customers the delicious treats they are dishing up.

Loizo added: "We have baklava, we have traditional Greek puff pastries – we have spanakopita, feta pie, bougatsa, sausage rolls and we also have vegan options so we have mushroom pies.

