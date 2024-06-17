North Street Arcade has welcomed a new addition as a chic Greek cafe, called Il Foxo, has thrust its doors open to customers who have been incredibly impressed. Co-owned by Loizo Kola and Berenice Marie, the couple have turned their dream into a reality by creating a welcoming space which pays homage to traditional Greek coffee and pastries.
Loizo said: “We are very passionate about coffee so we always try to make the best – we are very competitive.
“It has been very good, we have had a lot of support from the people in Havant. It has been good and social media has helped a lot.
“I am a coffee addict and it has always been my passion.
SEE ALSO: Trendy bohemian inspired cafe comes to Hayling Island with tasty toasted ciabattas at the heart of the menu
"In Havant, we have introduced the espresso and freddo cappuccino which is traditional coffee in Greece that everybody drinks.”
The cafe, which opened two weeks ago, emulates a minimalist and modern style which creates a charming atmosphere which locals have taken to kindly. The couple have been utilising social media to show customers the delicious treats they are dishing up.
Loizo added: "We have baklava, we have traditional Greek puff pastries – we have spanakopita, feta pie, bougatsa, sausage rolls and we also have vegan options so we have mushroom pies.
"We have had a lot of people who have been to Greece come in for our freddo cappuccino and espresso.”