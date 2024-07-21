The two day Southsea Food Festival, located in Palmerston Road, is in full swing. The event, which is taking place this weekend (July 20 – 21), is an event that sees thousands of people head down to the heart of the city to tuck into some tasty treats up for grabs. Not only does the festival showcase different types of food but it also highlights the significance of independent businesses in the area.
Here are 16 fabulous pictures from the food festival:
