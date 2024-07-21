Immaculate vibes in Palmerston Road as people flock to annual Southsea Food Festival 2024

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2024, 09:52 BST
The streets have been lined with popular food and drink traders as Southsea welcomes back its annual food festival.

The two day Southsea Food Festival, located in Palmerston Road, is in full swing. The event, which is taking place this weekend (July 20 – 21), is an event that sees thousands of people head down to the heart of the city to tuck into some tasty treats up for grabs. Not only does the festival showcase different types of food but it also highlights the significance of independent businesses in the area.

Here are 16 fabulous pictures from the food festival:

The Roberts family from Southsea. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-31)

1. Southsea Food Festival

The Roberts family from Southsea. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Sitting and listening to the music. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-30)

2. Southsea Food Festival

Sitting and listening to the music. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-30) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Natalia Yakovleva, left, chooses mixed olives and peppers. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-29)

3. Southsea Food Festival

Natalia Yakovleva, left, chooses mixed olives and peppers. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-29) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Natalia Yakovleva, second left, chooses mixed olives and peppers. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-28)

4. Southsea Food Festival

Natalia Yakovleva, second left, chooses mixed olives and peppers. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-28) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

