Southsea Food Festival road closures and diversions

Road closures and diversions will be in place over this weekend during the Southsea Food Festival.

The event featuring 60 food and drink stalls is set to take place on July 20 and 21, forming a vibrant hub of activity around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen.

The annual Southsea Food Festival returns on July 20 and 21

As a result a number of road closures as well as restrictions of loading and waiting will be be in place starting on Thursday, July 16 to allow the event to take place.

They are:

Avenue De Caen between Clarence Parade and Clarence Esplanade (temporary prohibition of loading and waiting) from 6pm on July 18 and midday on July 22.

Palmerston Road between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade (road closure) from 6pm on July 18 and midday on July 22.

Clarendon Road between Palmerston Road and The Vale (road closure) from midday on July 19 to midday on July 22.

Osborne Road between Ashby Place/Portland Road and Palmerston Road (road closure) from midday on July 19 to midday on July 22.

Palmerston Road between Osborne Road/Clarendon Road and Auckland Road East (road closure) from midday on July 19 to midday on July 22.

Clarendon Road between Portland Road and The Vale (road closure) from midday on July 19 to midday on July 22.

Portland Road (northbound carriageway) from north of the bus stop to the pay and display machine and lamppost No. 2 (road closure) from midday on July 19 to midday on July 22.

Road diversions will be in place with vehicles diverted from Clarence Parade, Osborne Road, Portland Road, Kent Road, Marmion Road, Victoria Road South, Clarendon Road and Lennox Road South, Clarence Parade and vice versa. Vehicles diverted from Avenue de Caen, Clarence Parade, Jack Cockerill Way, Clarence Esplanade and vice versa. Pedestrian access will be maintained.