Heads were turning over the May bank holiday weekend as a famous face was spotted at a coffee shop along the beach.

ITV’s In for a Penny presenter, Stephen Mulhern, was pictured at Eastney Coffee Cup over the weekend - and it has caused quite a stir. The presenter is known for hosting or appearing on shows including Catchphrase, Deal or No Deal, Britain’s Got Talent and much more. He was spotted on Saturday, May 4 in casual attire.

Stephen Mulhern was spotted at the Eastney Coffee Cup over the May bank holiday. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern (Middle) with two customers of the coffee shop.

The coffee shop, which is located on Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, has a loyal following of customers and is usually a popular spot to visit on a sunny day. The eatery shared a picture of Stephen with two of its customers on its Facebook page and hundreds of customers have been in awe of the visit.

The Facebook post said: “We had an “UNBELIEVABLE” visit at our Eastney Coffee House yesterday from the one and only…. @stephenmulhern “Thanks for visiting, we hope to see you again very soon.”