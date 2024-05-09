In for a Penny presenter Stephen Mulhern spotted at Eastney Coffee Cup over May bank holiday weekend

By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th May 2024, 13:19 BST
Heads were turning over the May bank holiday weekend as a famous face was spotted at a coffee shop along the beach.

ITV’s In for a Penny presenter, Stephen Mulhern, was pictured at Eastney Coffee Cup over the weekend - and it has caused quite a stir. The presenter is known for hosting or appearing on shows including Catchphrase, Deal or No Deal, Britain’s Got Talent and much more. He was spotted on Saturday, May 4 in casual attire.

Stephen Mulhern was spotted at the Eastney Coffee Cup over the May bank holiday. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern (Middle) with two customers of the coffee shop. Stephen Mulhern was spotted at the Eastney Coffee Cup over the May bank holiday. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern (Middle) with two customers of the coffee shop.
Stephen Mulhern was spotted at the Eastney Coffee Cup over the May bank holiday. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern (Middle) with two customers of the coffee shop.

The coffee shop, which is located on Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, has a loyal following of customers and is usually a popular spot to visit on a sunny day. The eatery shared a picture of Stephen with two of its customers on its Facebook page and hundreds of customers have been in awe of the visit.

The Facebook post said: “We had an “UNBELIEVABLE” visit at our Eastney Coffee House yesterday from the one and only…. @stephenmulhern  “Thanks for visiting, we hope to see you again very soon.”

It is not the first time that the presenter has visited the area as he was spotted in Portsmouth back in 2021 while he was filming for In for a Penny.

