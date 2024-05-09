In for a Penny presenter Stephen Mulhern spotted at Eastney Coffee Cup over May bank holiday weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
ITV’s In for a Penny presenter, Stephen Mulhern, was pictured at Eastney Coffee Cup over the weekend - and it has caused quite a stir. The presenter is known for hosting or appearing on shows including Catchphrase, Deal or No Deal, Britain’s Got Talent and much more. He was spotted on Saturday, May 4 in casual attire.
The coffee shop, which is located on Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, has a loyal following of customers and is usually a popular spot to visit on a sunny day. The eatery shared a picture of Stephen with two of its customers on its Facebook page and hundreds of customers have been in awe of the visit.
The Facebook post said: “We had an “UNBELIEVABLE” visit at our Eastney Coffee House yesterday from the one and only…. @stephenmulhern “Thanks for visiting, we hope to see you again very soon.”
It is not the first time that the presenter has visited the area as he was spotted in Portsmouth back in 2021 while he was filming for In for a Penny.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.