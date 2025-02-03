Durty Nelly’s, located in Palmerston Road, opened its doors on Friday, January 31 with live music from Hurry the Jug which kick started the weekend. The new Irish bar has was previously Bonita’s, which confirmed it would be replaced by a new concept at the end of last year.

The new bar will offer a range of live music, Sky Sports and it will also be showing all of the Six Nations games over the next few weeks. It will also be serving up traditional Irish breakfasts which have already gone down a treat with customers.

"Get ready for Sky Sports, live music, spice bags, irish breakfasts, creamy pints and of course, the best craic in town.”

Take a look inside the newly opened Irish bar in Palmerston Road:

Durty Nelly's, Southsea Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea. The new Irish bar has replaced the trendy bottomless brunch spot, Bonitas, which closed before Christmas.

Durty Nelly's, Southsea

Durty Nelly's, Southsea Colleagues chef Hugo Nascimento, and Zadie Smith behind the bar. Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea, this weekend