In Pictures: Brand new Irish bar Durty Nelly's opens in Southsea replacing Bonita's

By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:05 BST
The former Bonita’s site has officially reopened as a brand new Irish bar in the heart of Southsea.

Durty Nelly’s, located in Palmerston Road, opened its doors on Friday, January 31 with live music from Hurry the Jug which kick started the weekend. The new Irish bar has was previously Bonita’s, which confirmed it would be replaced by a new concept at the end of last year.

The new bar will offer a range of live music, Sky Sports and it will also be showing all of the Six Nations games over the next few weeks. It will also be serving up traditional Irish breakfasts which have already gone down a treat with customers.

In a previous Facebook post, it said: “Portsmouth show us your Craic!

"Get ready for Sky Sports, live music, spice bags, irish breakfasts, creamy pints and of course, the best craic in town.”

Durty Nelly’s will be open Tuesday to Thursday between 5pm and 11pm, Friday and Saturday between 9am and 12am and Sunday between 9am and 11pm. For more information about Durty Nelly’s, click here.

Take a look inside the newly opened Irish bar in Palmerston Road:

Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea. The new Irish bar has replaced the trendy bottomless brunch spot, Bonitas, which closed before Christmas. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-52)

1. Durty Nelly's, Southsea

Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea. The new Irish bar has replaced the trendy bottomless brunch spot, Bonitas, which closed before Christmas. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-52) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea. The new Irish bar has replaced the trendy bottomless brunch spot, Bonitas, which closed before Christmas. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-50)

2. Durty Nelly's, Southsea

Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea. The new Irish bar has replaced the trendy bottomless brunch spot, Bonitas, which closed before Christmas. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-50) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Colleagues chef Hugo Nascimento, and Zadie Smith behind the bar. Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea, this weekend Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-48)

3. Durty Nelly's, Southsea

Colleagues chef Hugo Nascimento, and Zadie Smith behind the bar. Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea, this weekend Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-48) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea. The new Irish bar has replaced Bonita's which closed before Christmas. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-49)

4. Durty Nelly's, Southsea

Durty Nelly's has opened in Palmerston Road, Southsea. The new Irish bar has replaced Bonita's which closed before Christmas. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-49) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

