Durty Nelly’s, located in Palmerston Road, opened its doors on Friday, January 31 with live music from Hurry the Jug which kick started the weekend. The new Irish bar has was previously Bonita’s, which confirmed it would be replaced by a new concept at the end of last year.
The new bar will offer a range of live music, Sky Sports and it will also be showing all of the Six Nations games over the next few weeks. It will also be serving up traditional Irish breakfasts which have already gone down a treat with customers.
"Get ready for Sky Sports, live music, spice bags, irish breakfasts, creamy pints and of course, the best craic in town.”
Durty Nelly’s will be open Tuesday to Thursday between 5pm and 11pm, Friday and Saturday between 9am and 12am and Sunday between 9am and 11pm. For more information about Durty Nelly’s, click here.
