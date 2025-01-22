Signage confirms Durty Nelly's Irish Bar will replace Bonita's Southsea following closure

Signage has been spotted at the former Bonita’s Southsea site to confirm its replacement.

Bonita’s Southsea, located in Palmerston Road, closed its doors on December 22, 2024 after announcing that a brand new concept would be replacing it.

Signage has been spotted at the former Bonita's bar which will become and Irish Bar.Signage has been spotted at the former Bonita's bar which will become and Irish Bar.
Signage has been spotted at the former Bonita's bar which will become and Irish Bar. | Sophie Lewis

A Bonita’s Southsea Facebook post said: “A really exciting concept will be replacing us in January! More to be announced soon.”

Signage has now gone up at the venue, which has been boarded up, confirming that a new Irish bar, Durty Nelly’s, will be opening its doors in the coming weeks.

The new Durty Nelly’s Instagram has been dropping hints at what can be expected from the venue, which will host a soft opening on January 30.

The Instagram page said: “Portsmouth show us your Craic.

“Durty Nelly’s is coming to Palmerston Road January 2025.

“Get ready for Sky Sports, live music, spice bags, Irish breakfasts, creamy pints and of course, the best craic in town.

“Let’s celebrate the end of dry Jan together and join us on the 30th of Jan for our soft opening. We’ll be open all weekend.”

For more information about Durty Nelly’s, click here.

