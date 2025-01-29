After catching wind that The Fox Tavern, in North Street, Gosport, was in need of new landlords, Heidi Bennett and Lewis Hind jumped at the chance to run a boozer together. In order to follow their dreams, the couple had to pack up their life in Weymouth and venture to Hampshire to take over the pub – and they said it’s been brilliant so far.
Both, Heidi and Lewis, have experience in the pub industry and they are determined to make The Fox Tavern a ‘community pub’ that thrives.
Heidi said: “I have done pubs all my life, my mum has always been a landlady so I was raised in them.
"Me and Lewis decided that we wanted a carry on and run a pub together and we get told about The Fox which is the oldest pub in Gosport and we couldn’t resist.
"For me, I know Portsmouth quite well because it’s my football team and my step dad lives here so I was quite keen to come here."
The pair took over on September 26, 2024 and have been trading since September 30 and Heidi said that the punters have been brilliant which has made the relocation easier.
She added: "We really wanted a community pub rather than a tourist pub so we have been really enjoying this and the customers have been great – The people have been so lovely and kind and supportive – a pub isn’t going to last without a customer base and they have been helping us with some ideas so it’s been lovely.
"We just want it to be a community pub that it deserves to be. I think it had a bit of a bad reputation from what I’ve heard and I think the previous owners did well to try and change that so we want to carry that on.”
The couple have re-introduced live music, a quiz night and they have started a pub sports team for darts and pool which have all gone down a treat with customers. Heidi said that they are also hoping to reopen the kitchen once they are settled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.