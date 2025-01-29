Both, Heidi and Lewis, have experience in the pub industry and they are determined to make The Fox Tavern a ‘community pub’ that thrives.

"Me and Lewis decided that we wanted a carry on and run a pub together and we get told about The Fox which is the oldest pub in Gosport and we couldn’t resist.

"For me, I know Portsmouth quite well because it’s my football team and my step dad lives here so I was quite keen to come here."

She added: "We really wanted a community pub rather than a tourist pub so we have been really enjoying this and the customers have been great – The people have been so lovely and kind and supportive – a pub isn’t going to last without a customer base and they have been helping us with some ideas so it’s been lovely.

"We just want it to be a community pub that it deserves to be. I think it had a bit of a bad reputation from what I’ve heard and I think the previous owners did well to try and change that so we want to carry that on.”

The couple have re-introduced live music, a quiz night and they have started a pub sports team for darts and pool which have all gone down a treat with customers. Heidi said that they are also hoping to reopen the kitchen once they are settled.

See 11 pictures of The Fox Tavern:

The Fox Tavern, Gosport - Heidi Bennett (29) and her partner Lewis Hind (29) have moved from Weymouth to Gosport to take over as the landlords of The Fox Tavern in North Street, Gosport, which is the one of oldest pubs in Gosport.

The Fox Tavern, Gosport

The Fox Tavern, Gosport