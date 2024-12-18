Independent farm shop celebrates 'wonderful' Christmas boom as customers flock to support local farming
Westlands Farm Shop, which has two stores across Hampshire, has seen unprecedented demand for its festive meat selection.
The independent store has already taken 854 meat orders across the two locations - with 274 of these orders being local free-range turkeys.
Suzi Howard, store manager at Westlands Farm Shop, Winchester, said: “It is great to see so many people choosing to support local farming this Christmas while enjoying the very best in festive meats.
“When shopping with us, customers know that they are getting top-quality, locally-produced meat. They are also supporting local jobs and local supply chains.
“It has been a tough year for many farmers so it’s wonderful to see people coming back to locally produced meats. There’s still time to place your Christmas order with us if you haven’t already done so.”
