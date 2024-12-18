If you like your pantos to be slick, silly and full of scintillating fun then you can't go wrong with a trip to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre this festive period.

A breath-taking beanstalk climb and a truly terrifying giant were perfectly placed in this year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk, and if the cast look a little familiar or if you have a sense of deja vu then no, you are not going mad (probably).

This is because Diversity have returned to the theatre for a second year running. Such was the popularity of the dance troop’s leading role last year that they were immediately booked for a return visit - and judging by the reaction of the audience this decision could not have been more welcome.

With Ashley Banjo more than ably taking the lead role of Jack (and clearly having fun with it), the rest of the brilliant dancers filled the role of his siblings and gave the audience some of the fantastic dance routines which we have now come to expect from the group.

Diversity fans will be thrilled by their displays, but those looking for the more traditional ingredients of a pantomime will not be disappointed as they are certainly all accounted for in this perfect recipe of fun.

Front and centre is the ever-brilliant Kev Orkian who this year was cast as Jack’s brother Silly Simon, and is nothing less than the beating heart of everything which is going on around him.

His excellent quips and captaincy of this production kept it moving apace - even when the production’s cow (called Pat) managed to lose one of its hooves in a slight wardrobe malfunction which simply added to the atmosphere.

Lauren Hampton’s Princess Gill was a delight and a real star, delivering so much energy it almost exhausting watching her. Jacqueline Hughes was a wonderful ‘Spirit of the Beans’ and Anne Smith’s villain Mrs Blunderbore was sheer perfection - even if she was ‘defeated’ a little too easily for my taste.

Then of course not forgetting Matt Rixon who was taking on the role of Dame Trot which he clearly relished, and the audience clearly enjoyed.

If someone could turn the music down just a notch when the cast are singing it would be appreciated as there were times that you could not hear them clearly over the noise (unless that is just a sign of me getting old and being hard of hearing!)

And like an increasing number of pantos any notion of a ‘storyline’ is sacrificed in favour of some fabulous set pieces - including a hilarious dance off which is one not to be missed, and cannot be unseen!

But to be honest when pantos are this much fun, who cares?!

Jack and the Beanstalk is on at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until January 5. Details and tickets at www.mayflower.org.uk