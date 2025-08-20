Today (Wednesday, August 20), Kirstie Craig has officially opened the doors to Cafe on the Green, in Allaway Avenue, after spending the past six weeks refurbishing the site.

The 38-year-old, who has previous experience working in the hospitality industry, left her job in project management at Virgin Media in the hope of running her own business.

Kirstie said: “Last year I decided it was time for a change and decided I wanted to work for myself and thought that with my experience in hospitality, my skill sets worked well together.

“I spent a few months looking for the right opportunity and then this came up and that was it really - It just felt right.”

Although today is the first official day of the Cafe on the Green being managed by Kirstie, she has been tirelessly working to give the site a new lease of life. With a fresh lick of paint, new furniture and a new kitchen floor, the cafe has been transformed into a cosy and wholesome food spot.

Kirstie added: “It’s exciting, I’m really looking forward to seeing how it progresses over the next few weeks and months, and see where we take it.

A brand new menu has also been created and introduced to celebrate the new management, with a strong focus on breakfast. A lunch menu will also be serving up traditional dishes with Kirstie saying the team are starting off simple while they find their feet.

She added: “I think the place has real potential, and it might sound a bit cheesy but a cafe, a good cafe, can be a proper hub of a community and I think there is such a large residential area here that I’m really hoping we can make it work.

. Cafe on the Green Cafe on the Green, in Allayway avenue, has opened it's doors under new ownership. Pictured: Owner Kirstie Craig at Cafe on the Green Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

